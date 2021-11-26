Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lane Kiffin on Actions Late in Egg Bowl: 'I Probably Shouldn't Have Done That'

Author:

Ole Miss took down hated rival Mississippi State in Thursday's Egg Bowl, 31–21. As his offense scored a big late-game touchdown to go up 18, Lane Kiffin admits he got swept up in the emotions of the game.

With 5:35 left in regulation, Rebels quarterback Matt Corral hit Jerrion Ealy for a 15-yard score to push things to 31–13. The Bulldogs would answer on the next drive, but it was too little, too late for Mike Leach's squad.

Right after the Ealy score, Kiffin gestured to the home crowd, hitting them with the famous Vince Carter "it's over" move from the 2000 Slam Dunk contest. The move came just days after Kiffin tried to downplay the importance of the heated SEC West rivalry.

"It is just football," Kiffin said. "You really shouldn't hate people because of where you go to school."

Thursday's game in Starkville changed Kiffin's mind about things. He had been to Davis Wade Stadium as an opponent before, as offensive coordinator at Alabama. He says that visiting with Ole Miss is much different, which led to the emotional reaction.

"Yeah, I probably shouldn't have done that, but, you know, I get it now. It's different than coming here at Alabama. There's a lot of things said to you on the way out. Their players say a lot of things during the game and, you know, it gets emotional and it gets competitive," Kiffin said. "So, I did kinda get caught up in that.

SI Recommends

"Those bells are really annoying by the way. They don't even come close to following the rules, so whatever rule that is that they're supposed to stop, they don't."

With the win, Kiffin is now 2–0 over the Bulldogs as the Ole Miss coach. Thursday's win was also the 10th for his program, the first time in Ole Miss history that the team has won 10 games in the regular season.

With it, the Rebels are in great shape to make a New Year's Six bowl game.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

general_startsit_112421
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers

Robbie Gould will see plenty of field goal attempts as the Vikings allow kickers to go off.

te_startsit_112421
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight Ends

Rob Gronkowski should be ready to roll after last week's return to action.

wr_startsit_112421
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide Receivers

Brandin Cooks and the Texans have a plus matchup against the Jets' defense in Week 12.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh pumps a fist after beating Penn State
College Football

Former Michigan Star: Harbaugh Deserves 'Massive Credit'

Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt says Jim Harbaugh deserves massive credit the team's turnaround.

rb_startsit_112421
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 12: Running Backs

Myles Gaskin is becoming one of the most predictable performers in fantasy football.

qb_startsit_112421
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Quarterbacks

Cam Newton's red-zone prowess makes him the Week 12 QB start of the week vs. the Dolphins.

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.
NFL

McDermott Has Injury Update for CB Tre'Davious White

The cornerback went down with a non-contact injury on Thursday.

Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball
Play
Betting

Friday NBA Best Bets: Timberwolves-Hornets and Bulls-Magic

The NBA returns after a one-day hiatus for Thanksgiving and the odds are juicy.