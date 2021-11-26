Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
NCAAF
Mark May Makes Surprising Score Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

Author:

For years, former ESPN college football analyst Mark May has made his disdain for Ohio State known. He also loves to routinely pick against the Buckeyes even when they're a heavy favorite.

Well, not this year. May, who hosts a YouTube show called The Crowd's Line with former ESPN teammate Lou Holtz, is picking Ohio State to take down Michigan on Saturday.

Not just that—he's also picking them to cover. He has Ohio State winning the game by a score of 40–26.

"I'm looking at Ohio State in this game as an eight-point favorite, I don't think it's quite enough. I got the Buckeyes - believe it or not, Buckeyes fans. Yes, I have you beating Michigan by more than the spread. I've got Ohio State winning this game 40 to 26."

Holtz also picked Ohio State, but picked Michigan to cover. He went with a 34–27 Buckeyes win.

Ohio State likely don't want May's support, but they're getting it nonetheless. Either way, they'd take the result he's predicting.

Saturday, Ohio State and Michigan, both sitting with 10–1 records, will battle for the Big Ten East title and a trip to the Big Ten title game. Both teams would be a lock for the College Football Playoff if they could win out.

'The Game' is slated to kick off at noon E.T.

For more coverage on the Wolverines, check out Wolverine Digest.

