November 26, 2021
NCAAF
Nebraska Mocked Mercilessly on Social Media After Blowing 21–6 Lead to Iowa

Author:

Nebraska was up 21–6 against Big Ten rival Iowa with a chance to send the brutal 2021 season off on a high note. Those who've seen Husker games this season may have an idea of how this one went.

The Hawkeyes hit a 36-yard field goal to cut the lead to 21–9 late in the third quarter. Four plays later, a Nebraska punt was blocked by Joe Evans and returned for a touchdown by Kyler Fisher, pushing things to 21–16. Nebraska avoided immediate disaster, forcing a punt after fumbling it away, but quarterback Logan Smothers took a safety with just under 10 minutes left in the game to make the score 21–18. 

On the ensuing drive, the Hawkeyes tied things up on a 44-yard field goal . After forcing a punt, Iowa running back Tyler Goodson broke a huge 55 yards run, helping set up an eventual touchdown from two yards out for quarterback Spencer Petras to give the Hawkeyes the 28–21 lead. The Huskers had a promising final drive, but Smothers was intercepted in the end zone, effectively sealing a ninth loss for Scott Frost's squad.

SI Recommends

The Huskers end the year at 3–9, with every single loss—including those to ranked powers like Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin—by single digits. With three blowout wins, they finish the year with a +63 point differential. Only the 26–17 Ohio State loss came by more than one score. The differential, with a 1–8 Big Ten record: an amazing zero points. Still, 3–9 is 3–9, and Husker fans should probably close Twitter for a while.

Scott Frost is set to return to Nebraska in 2022 on a restructured deal. No coach will be under more pressure to win next season.

After leading UCF to an undefeated 13–0 season and Peach Bowl win in 2017, he's managed a record of just 15–29 with a 10–25 Big Ten record through four seasons. Without a bowl trip, and possibly more, it is hard to see Frost back for 2023.

