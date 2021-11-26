Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Ole Miss Brilliantly Trolls Mississippi State Fans On Twitter After Egg Bowl Win

Author:

When players and fans from opposing teams enter Davis Wade Stadium to face Mississippi State, they are greeted by ringing of the university's infamous cowbells and constant "Hail State" chants from fans and alums.

Following the Ole Miss's 31–21 victory over the Bulldogs in the 2021 Egg Bowl, the Rebels decided to poke fun at the Mississippi State tradition. The Ole Miss official football account tweeted a picture of a cowbell that featured the mute notification from a phone, signaling that they silenced the ringing of the Bulldogs' bells in the win in Thursday's rivalry game.

Ole Miss claimed its first 10-win season in program history and a New Year's Six bowl berth with Thursday's victory. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin also became the first Ole Miss coach to win his first two Egg Bowls since Billy Brewer in 1983 and 1984.

When it comes to the two teams meeting in the Egg Bowl, the Rebels improved to 58-29-5 and now hold a 16-13-1 advantage over the Bulldogs on Thanksgiving games.

