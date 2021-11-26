Louisiana Tech football is moving on from coach Skip Holtz after a largely successful nine-year stint in Ruston. With the team sitting at 3–8 ahead of its finale against Rice, the program is heading in another direction.

Louisiana Tech confirmed the Holtz news after it was first reported by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. Holtz will coach the team's final game, as the program prepares for its first coaching search since 2012.

"Skip and I talked and agreed it was time for a change for both parties," said athletic director Eric Wood in the program's announcement. "Louisiana Tech owes Skip a debt of gratitude for his loyalty and dedication to our football student-athletes, our University, and our community over the past decade.



"He has been able to accomplish some things that weren't previously done here on a consistent basis prior to his arrival. We continue to be committed to winning conference championships, and that expectation is stronger than ever."



Holtz, who previously led the programs at UConn, East Carolina and South Florida, took over at Louisiana Tech in 2013. After a 4–8 first season in Ruston, he rattled off six straight winning seasons and bowl victories, topping out with a 10–3 2019 campaign.

The Bulldogs fell to 5–5 in the shortened 2020 season, losing the New Orleans Bowl to end the year, and 2021 is the first losing season for the program since Holtz's first year.

"This is the right time for me to evaluate a new start in my career," said Holtz. "I've had the privilege of mentoring young people and building football programs for more than 30 years, including the last nine as head coach of Louisiana Tech. The past two seasons have brought additional challenges to our program, and I simply think it is time for someone else to have the chance to lead this special group of young men."



He says that he is not done coaching, and at 57, will seek new opportunities.

For his career, Holtz, son of legendary former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, is 152–120 with an 8–4 bowl record. He won a pair of Conference USA titles while at ECU, and the league's Coach of the Year award at Louisiana Tech in 2016.