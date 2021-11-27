Michigan finally took down Ohio State on Saturday, ending an eight-game losing streak against its biggest rival. One of the team's biggest stars made it clear after the game that he and his teammates were tired of the way the Buckeyes had been treating the Wolverines in recent years.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who may have played his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation during the contest, spoke after the game about the "disrespect" that Michigan felt from its rivals.

Hutchinson noted a few examples—including Ohio State players stepping on Michigan jerseys and coach Ryan Day reportedly telling his players he wanted to "hang 100" points on the Wolverines.

In the end, though, Hutchinson said the Wolverines were the ones "about it" on Saturday.

Michigan's win is its first against Ohio State since 2011, and just its third in the 21st century. It's the first victory over the Buckeyes for coach Jim Harbaugh since he took over, and it lands the Wolverines in the Big Ten title game next week with a chance at the College Football Playoff on the line.

Michigan will take on either Iowa or Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game. The Badgers can clinch their ticket with a win over Minnesota on Saturday afternoon.

