Despite Michigan sporting a 10-1 record and looking like one of the best teams in the nation this year, there aren't many giving the Wolverines a shot to knock off rival Ohio State in Ann Arbor on Saturday. One FOX Sports analyst is predicting an upset, however.

Bob Stoops, longtime Oklahoma head coach, is picking Michigan to take down No. 2 Ohio State 31-30 in an upset. The Buckeyes are favored by just over a touchdown in most books heading into kickoff.

Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart all took Ohio State to win its ninth in a row in the rivalry series. Charles Woodson took Michigan, but that wasn't really a surprise, given the fact that he's an alum of the school.

Friday, we saw that even noted Ohio State hater Mark May was picking the Buckeyes to prevail on the road. Lou Holtz followed suit.

Saturday's version of 'The Game' is the most important in years. Both teams sit with 10-1 records and College Football Playoff aspirations. The winner will win the Big Ten East and play in the Big Ten title game next week.

If either can win out, they'll almost definitely be part of the four-team playoff.

Ohio State vs. Michigan kicked off at Noon E.T. and is being broadcast on FOX.