Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Jameson Williams

Alabama Leading WR Jameson Williams Ejected After Targeting Call in Iron Bowl

Author:

Alabama lost star wide receiver Jameson Williams in the first half against Auburn on Saturday after he was ejected for targeting. 

Auburn's Ja'Varrius Johnson was returning a punt for the Tigers when Williams came flying in and hit him with his helmet. The play was reviewed and officials ruled targeting because Williams led with the crown of his helmet.  

Because it was during the first half of the game, Williams will not miss the first half of the SEC Championship game against Georgia next week. Despite their stout offense, the Tide will miss their star wideout for the rest of the Iron Bowl. 

SI Recommends

Williams is leading Alabama with 1,218 receiving yards on the season and has caught 13 touchdowns. Without him, Bryce Young and company will likely look to John Metchie III, who has a team-high 77 catches, to carry the passing attack. 

Auburn leads Alabama 7–0 at halftime. 

More College Football Coverage: 

For more Alabama news, head over to Bama Central. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson during the Ohio State game
College Football

Hutchinson Comments On Ohio State 'Disrespecting' Michigan

The Michigan star was not standing for all the hate from Ohio State.

harbaugh michigan osu
Extra Mustard

Jim Harbaugh Throws Shade in Presser After Historic Win

It seems the Michigan head coach hasn't forgotten Ryan Day's "hang 100 on them" comment.

Wolverine Champs
College Football

Michigan Police Troll Ohio State Fans After Loss

Even Michigan's law enforcement joined in on the fun after the Wolverines' win.

ESPN's Todd McShay on the sidelines of a game.
Extra Mustard

Todd McShay Getting Ratioed After Tweet About Ohio State, Cincinnati

The analyst thinks that Ohio State should still get into the College Football Playoff over Cincinnati.

Ryan Day speaking to an official during a game against Michigan.
College Football

Ryan Day on Michigan Loss: 'It's a Failure'

The Buckeyes coach didn't try to hide his disappointment after the game.

Florida's defense celebrates a stop vs Florida State
College Football

Florida Edges Rival FSU in Battle for Bowl Eligibility

One week after firing Dan Mullen, the Gators extended their season.

Michigan wins
College Football

Juwan Howard Congratulates Jim Harbaugh After Michigan's Win

Howard was just as excited as Harbaugh after the Wolverines' win.

fans storm field michigan
College Football

Michigan Fans Storm Field After Historic Upset Over Ohio State

The 42–27 win was Jim Harbaugh's first victory as head coach in Ann Arbor.