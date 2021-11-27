Alabama lost star wide receiver Jameson Williams in the first half against Auburn on Saturday after he was ejected for targeting.

Auburn's Ja'Varrius Johnson was returning a punt for the Tigers when Williams came flying in and hit him with his helmet. The play was reviewed and officials ruled targeting because Williams led with the crown of his helmet.

Because it was during the first half of the game, Williams will not miss the first half of the SEC Championship game against Georgia next week. Despite their stout offense, the Tide will miss their star wideout for the rest of the Iron Bowl.

Williams is leading Alabama with 1,218 receiving yards on the season and has caught 13 touchdowns. Without him, Bryce Young and company will likely look to John Metchie III, who has a team-high 77 catches, to carry the passing attack.

Auburn leads Alabama 7–0 at halftime.

