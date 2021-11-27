Skip to main content
Juwan Howard Shares Congratulatory Hug With Jim Harbaugh After Michigan Win

Author:

As fans inside Michigan Stadium stormed the field following The Wolverines' 42–27 victory against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard made his way through the crowd to give football coach Jim Harbaugh a huge hug before the two shared a few words.

The win was Harbaugh's first over the Buckeyes in six tries, and it vaulted Michigan into the College Football Playoff conversation for what would be the first time in Harbaugh's tenure.

Shortly after congratulating Harbaugh, Howard greeted Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara—who finished with 159 passing yards—with a hug and handshake. 

But the biggest star of the game was Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins, who finished with 169 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Haskins became the first player in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry to rush for five scores in a single game. 

Michigan (11–1, 8–1 in Big Ten) earned its first win against the Buckeyes since 2011 and its first win against a top five opponent since '06. The Wolverines will play in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For more Michigan news, head over to Wolverine Digest.

