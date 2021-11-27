Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Lee Corso On Idea Of Cincinnati in the Playoff: 'They're Lousy'

Author:

The Cincinnati Bearcats took care of business on Friday against East Carolina, finishing up their season with a 12-0 record and a real shot of winding up as one of the four teams selected for the College Football Playoff. They'll take on Houston in the AAC title game next weekend for a chance to finish with a perfect 13-0 mark.

All that said, they still have their detractors. Apparently, ESPN College GameDay analyst Lee Corso is one of them. Corso, in a bit of a candid interview done by fellow ESPNer Kirk Herbstreit, called Cincinnati 'lousy' when asked if the Bearcats should be part of the field. He did not mince words.

"I watch them a lot. They're lousy. They're no good. They played East Carolina. Come on already. There's got to be two separate rankings. One for the non-Power 5 and one for the Power 5. So Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and whoever you want—Notre Dame."

Herbstreit reminded Corso that Cincinnati beat Notre Dame.

"It doesn't make a difference. They've won two Power 5 games. One of them was Indiana. Notre Dame has won nine games—only Georgia and Ohio State can match that."

It's safe to say Corso isn't going to be a very popular man in Cincinnati after this.

All that said, the Bearcats do look to be in good position to reach the College Football Playoff, so long as they can beat Houston next week. Saturday's results across the college football world should help provide some clarity heading into championship weekend.

