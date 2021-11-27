Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Michigan Police Troll Ohio State Fans After Wolverines' Upset Win

Author:

Following Michigan's 42-27 win against Ohio State, the Wolverines were not the only ones celebrating.

The Michigan State Police Department—a unit that oversees Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties—shared a tweet trolling Ohio State fans following the Buckeyes' loss on Saturday.

"Those leaving Ann Arbor, please drive and celebrate safely, the tweet read. "If you happen to be heading to the state [Ohio] down south, you can really take your time, your season is over #DriveMichiganSafely."

Prior to Saturday's loss, Ohio State had won a program-record eight consecutive games in the rivalry and 15 of the last 16. The Buckeyes had also won 26 consecutive Big Ten games, a streak that trailed only the school’s 30-game run from 2012–15 in Big Ten history, according to the Associated Press.

Michigan (11–1, 8–1 in Big Ten) earned its first win against the Buckeyes since 2011 and its first win against a top five opponent since '06. 

The Wolverines will play in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

