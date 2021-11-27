Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Video: C.J. Stroud's TD Pass To Garrett Wilson Was a Thing Of Beauty

Author:

With a Big Ten East division title on the line, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is making sure he does everything he can to help the Buckeyes secure a spot in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 3.

After Stroud completed a 23-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba down to the Wolverines' 25, he threaded a 25-yard pass to Garrett Wilson—who was tightly covered by Wolverines' Vincent Gray—for a touchdown, giving the Buckeyes a 10-7 advantage after a successful extra point. 

In Saturday's 117th meeting between the two teams, only 10 of the team's current starters—including Stroud—have played against Michigan. Eight of the 10 are playing in their first game inside Michigan Stadium. The only Buckeyes' player who has started against Michigan in '18 and '19 is left guard Thayer Munford. 

SI Recommends

The Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 in Big Ten play) are looking to earn a trip to Indianapolis for the conference championship game for the fifth consecutive season and the sixth time.

YOU MAY LIKE

Napier paces the Louisiana sideline
College Football

Sources: Napier Emerges as Florida's Top Candidate

If a deal goes through, he would still coach Louisiana in the Sun Belt championship.

logan-smothers
Extra Mustard

Nebraska OL Lifts QB's Head After INT in Show of Support

The Cornhuskers blew a 21–6 third-quarter lead vs. Iowa on Friday.

Florida_Florida State
College Football

Things Got Chippy between UF, FSU Before Sunshine Showdown

There is nothing like pregame drama between the Gators and Seminoles.

ohio-state-michigan
College Football

Only One FOX Analyst Took Michigan Over Ohio State

The Wolverines have someone in their corner.

kareem-hunt
Play
NFL

Kareem Hunt Officially Activated From Injured Reserve

The Browns' running back had been on injured reserve since Oct. 19 due to a calf injury.

Mario Eugenio
Play
College Football

Cincinnati Reels in First SI99 Commitment in Mario Eugenio

SI99 pass rusher from Tampa picks Cincinnati over Power 5 offers

lee-corso-college-gameday-headgear-picks-age.jpg
College Football

Lee Corso On Cincinnati: 'They're Lousy'

The analyst and former head coach is not a fan of including Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff.

zags-duke-game-op-3
College Basketball

Duke Flexes Depth, Energy of Legitimate Title Favorite

Paolo Banchero and the Blue Devils used a stingy defense and fast-paced offense to sprint past the top-ranked Zags.