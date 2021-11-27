With a Big Ten East division title on the line, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is making sure he does everything he can to help the Buckeyes secure a spot in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 3.

After Stroud completed a 23-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba down to the Wolverines' 25, he threaded a 25-yard pass to Garrett Wilson—who was tightly covered by Wolverines' Vincent Gray—for a touchdown, giving the Buckeyes a 10-7 advantage after a successful extra point.

In Saturday's 117th meeting between the two teams, only 10 of the team's current starters—including Stroud—have played against Michigan. Eight of the 10 are playing in their first game inside Michigan Stadium. The only Buckeyes' player who has started against Michigan in '18 and '19 is left guard Thayer Munford.

The Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 in Big Ten play) are looking to earn a trip to Indianapolis for the conference championship game for the fifth consecutive season and the sixth time.