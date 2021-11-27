When Did Michigan Last Beat Ohio State?

Michigan may be knocking on the door of a win over bitter rivals Ohio State. The Wolverines took a 28–13 lead over the No. 2 team in the nation after a one-yard touchdown run by running back Hassan Haskins.

To say that this is not what college football fans are used to from these two programs would be an understatement. In fact, the last time Michigan beat Ohio State was all the way back in 2011. The Buckeyes have won the last eight meetings between the two schools. As a reminder, they didn't play in 2020 because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the Wolverines.

As many analysts have noted, Michigan looked better on both the offensive line and the defensive line in the first half of the contest.

Michigan has beat Ohio State just twice this century—in 2003 and 2011. All that said, the Wolverines still lead the overall series 58-52-6.

Michigan's last win in the series was a 40–34 triumph that saw Denard Robinson torch the Buckeyes defense for 167 yards through the air and 170 yards on the ground.

More College Football Coverage:

• Ohio State, Michigan Players Nearly Brawl In Tunnel During Halftime

• For Cincinnati, The Football Opportunity of a Lifetime Is Within Reach

• College Football Coaching Rumblings: Who Will Be Next at Florida, TCU?