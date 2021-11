Next weekend marks conference championship weekend across college football.

Here's a look at the various matchups, and how to tune in for each of the biggest games.

Pac 12 — Oregon vs. Utah

Date: Friday, Dec. 3

Friday, Dec. 3 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV: ABC

Big 12 — Baylor vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4

Saturday, Dec. 4 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV: ABC

SEC — Georgia vs. Alabama

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4

Saturday, Dec. 4 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV: CBS

AAC — Houston vs. Cincinnati

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4

Saturday, Dec. 4 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV: ABC

Big Ten — Michigan vs. Iowa

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4

Saturday, Dec. 4 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV: Fox

ACC — Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4

Saturday, Dec. 4 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV: ABC

