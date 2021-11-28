Duke athletic director and vice president Nina King announced that the school and coach David Cutcliffe mutually agreed to part ways in a release. Cutcliffe was hired in 2007.

"After some detailed and amiable discussions with Nina King, we've mutually decided that it is the right time for change in the leadership of Duke Football," Cutcliffe said in the release. "Karen and I have loved our time in Durham. Duke University will always hold a special place in our hearts."

Since joining the program, Cutcliffe had a 77–97 record with Duke. He led them to one ACC Coastal Division title back in 2013 but wasn't able to replicate the same success. Duke has finished with a losing record in each of the last three seasons.

"We are extremely grateful for David's leadership over the past 14 seasons," King said in the release. "He lifted our program to unprecedented heights, both on and off the field, while maintaining the core values of the University and we could not be more appreciative of his mentorship of every student-athlete who played for Duke during his tenure."

The Blue Devils finished this season 3–9 and capped off the disappointing campaign with a 47–10 loss to Miami this weekend. Associate head coach Trooper Taylor will serve as interim head coach and a national search for a permanent coach will begin immediately, per the release.

