November 28, 2021
Report: USC to Hire Lincoln Riley as Head Coach

Author:

USC is expected to hire Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley as the program's next head coach, according to Yahoo's Pete Thamel.

Riley, 38, tallied a 55–10 record in five years with the Sooners from 2017 to '20, reaching the College Football Playoff three times. But after posting a 9–2 record this season, Riley appears headed to Los Angeles.

Rumors regarding Riley's potential departure from Norman have been swirling for multiple weeks, with LSU appearing to be the most likely destination. Riley shot down those rumors after Saturday's loss Oklahoma State, noting, "I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU."

An apparent opening at Oklahoma will add another marquee coaching search across college football. LSU is still seeking a replacement for Ed Orgeron, while Florida hired Louisiana's Billy Napier on Sunday.

For more Oklahoma sports coverage, check out All Sooners.

