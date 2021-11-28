Ed Orgeron took over as LSU's interim head coach in 2016, and three years later led the Tigers to a national title in one of the most dominant seasons the sport has ever seen. The last two years have fallen short, but Saturday night provided a warm sendoff for the former national coach of the year.

LSU used a last-minute touchdown to upset No. 15 Texas A&M, 27–24, to pick up its sixth win and become bowl eligible on Saturday night. The Tigers used a nine-play, 85-yard drive that was capped by a 28-yard touchdown pass from Max Johnson to Jaray Jenkins with 20 seconds remaining.

LSU led, 17–7, at halftime and maintained a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter before a 14–0 run by the Aggies. After the game, Orgeron announced he would not coach in LSU's bowl game, per Shea Dixon of 247Sports. Offensive line coach Brad Davis will take over interim duties.

Given the dramatic nature of the win and the finality of the moment, the scene at Tiger Stadium was even more celebratory than normal. Orgeron was especially impassioned during his post-game interview, and seemed to savor watching the band play the fight song alongside his players.

The Tigers went 51–20 with Orgeron at the helm, with three finishes inside the Top 15 of the AP poll.

