Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

LSU Sends Off Coach O With Last-Minute Comeback Win

Author:

Ed Orgeron took over as LSU's interim head coach in 2016, and three years later led the Tigers to a national title in one of the most dominant seasons the sport has ever seen. The last two years have fallen short, but Saturday night provided a warm sendoff for the former national coach of the year.

LSU used a last-minute touchdown to upset No. 15 Texas A&M, 27–24, to pick up its sixth win and become bowl eligible on Saturday night. The Tigers used a nine-play, 85-yard drive that was capped by a 28-yard touchdown pass from Max Johnson to Jaray Jenkins with 20 seconds remaining.

LSU led, 17–7, at halftime and maintained a 10-point lead entering the fourth quarter before a 14–0 run by the Aggies. After the game, Orgeron announced he would not coach in LSU's bowl game, per Shea Dixon of 247Sports. Offensive line coach Brad Davis will take over interim duties.

SI Recommends

Given the dramatic nature of the win and the finality of the moment, the scene at Tiger Stadium was even more celebratory than normal. Orgeron was especially impassioned during his post-game interview, and seemed to savor watching the band play the fight song alongside his players.

The Tigers went 51–20 with Orgeron at the helm, with three finishes inside the Top 15 of the AP poll.

More College Football Coverage:

For more LSU sports coverage, check out LSU Country.

YOU MAY LIKE

Oklahoma State fans rush field.
College Football

Chaos at Bedlam Catapults Cowboys Over Sooners

Muffed punts, a kickoff return for a touchdown and so much more.

NFL Week 12 preview
Play
NFL

NFL Week 12 Preview: Baker Mayfield Can Still Save His Season

Plus, Mac Jones gets his shot vs. a defense that owned Brady, disastrous Jason Garrett era and the problem with arranged marriages, Vikings-49ers is the game to watch, and more.

Brendan Lemieux (48) warms up before the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL

Lemieux Ejected For Biting Tkachuk During Fight

After the fight, Tkachuk can be seen showing his hand to officials.

lincoln riley
College Football

OK State Stadium Uses Song to Jab Riley Over LSU Rumors

With rumors swirling about the Sooners coach possibly taking the LSU job, the Cowboys did some trolling during Saturday's rivalry game.

USATSI_17244716
College Football

Alabama's Version of The Drive Keeps Its Playoff Hopes Alive

QB Bryce Young leads a rally for the ages to complete an Iron Bowl comeback that keeps Alabama in the College Football Playoff race.

Mark May debates a college football topic.
Extra Mustard

Mark May's Simple Reaction to Ohio State's Loss to Michigan

The Ohio State hater didn't go off like you'd expect.

nick saban (1)
College Football

Video: Nick Saban Dances in Locker Room After Iron Bowl Win

The Crimson Tide pulled off a win for the ages over Auburn, and the normally intense coach let loose in the locker room.

Gophers defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo (9) reacts after a play.
Extra Mustard

Minnesota Fans 'Jump Around' in Epic Troll After Win

The Golden Gophers upset the Badgers and fans rushed the field.