Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chaos at Bedlam Catapults Cowboys Over Sooners

Author:

Bedlam lived up to its name on Saturday night. Oklahoma State triumphed over Oklahoma in a wild game that ended 37–33 when the Sooners' last drive fell short of the end zone, opening the way for Cowboys fans to rush the field at Boone Pickens Stadium. 

Neither team ever had a lead bigger than nine points. There was a 100-yard kick return, two muffed punts, a safety and 23 points off of five turnovers. Both teams combined for 795 yards of offense and 42 first downs. 

The game was tied at 14 in the second quarter when Brennan Presley snatched the lead for Oklahoma State with an electric 100-yard kick return. 

But the Cowboys entered the fourth quarter down 33-24, the largest deficit of the game, after a Sooners touchdown followed an Oklahoma State safety in the third quarter.

SI Recommends

The Cowboys eventually closed the gap to 33–31 before Oklahoma muffed a punt that ended up being a massive momentum shifter. Oklahoma State would go on to capitalize off of it in the form of a one-yard touchdown run from running back Jaylen Warren and converted on the two-point try with a little under nine minutes to go in regulation. The Sooners never saw the lead again.

Oklahoma had a couple of last-second chances, but Oklahoma State's defense remained strong and didn't give up another point. As soon as the game ended, Bedlam broke out on the field, providing what may be a fitting end to a rivalry that may not continue given Oklahoma's looming move to the SEC.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

NFL Week 12 preview
Play
NFL

NFL Week 12 Preview: Baker Mayfield Can Still Save His Season

Plus, Mac Jones gets his shot vs. a defense that owned Brady, disastrous Jason Garrett era and the problem with arranged marriages, Vikings-49ers is the game to watch, and more.

Brendan Lemieux (48) warms up before the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL

Lemieux Ejected For Biting Tkachuk During Fight

After the fight, Tkachuk can be seen showing his hand to officials.

lincoln riley
College Football

OK State Stadium Uses Song to Jab Riley Over LSU Rumors

With rumors swirling about the Sooners coach possibly taking the LSU job, the Cowboys did some trolling during Saturday's rivalry game.

USATSI_17244716
College Football

Alabama's Version of The Drive Keeps Its Playoff Hopes Alive

QB Bryce Young leads a rally for the ages to complete an Iron Bowl comeback that keeps Alabama in the College Football Playoff race.

Mark May debates a college football topic.
Extra Mustard

Mark May's Simple Reaction to Ohio State's Loss to Michigan

The Ohio State hater didn't go off like you'd expect.

nick saban (1)
College Football

Video: Nick Saban Dances in Locker Room After Iron Bowl Win

The Crimson Tide pulled off a win for the ages over Auburn, and the normally intense coach let loose in the locker room.

Gophers defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo (9) reacts after a play.
Extra Mustard

Minnesota Fans 'Jump Around' in Epic Troll After Win

The Golden Gophers upset the Badgers and fans rushed the field.

Washington State coach Jake Dickert
College Football

Sources: Wazzu to Name Dickert Permanent Head Coach

The interim tag is coming off after the Cougars went 3–2 since Nick Rolovich's firing.