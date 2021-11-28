Chaos at Bedlam Catapults Cowboys Over Sooners

Bedlam lived up to its name on Saturday night. Oklahoma State triumphed over Oklahoma in a wild game that ended 37–33 when the Sooners' last drive fell short of the end zone, opening the way for Cowboys fans to rush the field at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Neither team ever had a lead bigger than nine points. There was a 100-yard kick return, two muffed punts, a safety and 23 points off of five turnovers. Both teams combined for 795 yards of offense and 42 first downs.

The game was tied at 14 in the second quarter when Brennan Presley snatched the lead for Oklahoma State with an electric 100-yard kick return.

But the Cowboys entered the fourth quarter down 33-24, the largest deficit of the game, after a Sooners touchdown followed an Oklahoma State safety in the third quarter.

The Cowboys eventually closed the gap to 33–31 before Oklahoma muffed a punt that ended up being a massive momentum shifter. Oklahoma State would go on to capitalize off of it in the form of a one-yard touchdown run from running back Jaylen Warren and converted on the two-point try with a little under nine minutes to go in regulation. The Sooners never saw the lead again.

Oklahoma had a couple of last-second chances, but Oklahoma State's defense remained strong and didn't give up another point. As soon as the game ended, Bedlam broke out on the field, providing what may be a fitting end to a rivalry that may not continue given Oklahoma's looming move to the SEC.

