November 29, 2021
NCAAF
Auburn QB Bo Nix 'Not Sure What Next Year Looks Like' When Asked About Transfer

Author:

Bo Nix has had an up-and-down career at Auburn, but he is certainly a program mainstay. He began his college career as the team's starting quarterback in 2019 and has 34 games under his belt.

Nix's 2021 season came to a premature end after he suffered a broken ankle during the team's loss to Mississippi State. He had successful surgery to repair the damage but had to watch as TJ Finley started the team's games against South Carolina and Alabama, both led to losses.

Nix's Auburn roots run extremely deep. His father Patrick played quarterback for the program from 1992–95. It is hard to imagine him in another uniform, but as we've learned with the increasing frequency of player transfers—especially at the quarterback position—you can't count out any move.

During his weekly appearance on The Next Round show, Nix was asked about the possibility of a transfer directly, and he certainly did not rule it out.

“Well, it’s definitely my school,” Nix said when asked if he's definitely staying at Auburn. “You know, I’m graduating in a couple of weeks. I’ll have graduated in three years, that was my goal coming in. So Auburn is definitely my school. I think it will always be my school, but obviously, right now, I’m just trying to get healthy. 

"I’m not sure what next year looks like. I got to get my ankle better first. I got to make sure that I can play and get back to my normal self. And then obviously, I'll graduate, get through the bowl game."

Nix says the unique situation presented by the COVID-19 season also played an impact for him.

"I think a lot of juniors are in the same boat," Nix said. "Not just juniors, but guys that came back for a COVID year and still have another year of eligibility. There's a lot of things that guys can do nowadays. Not sure what that is for me, but like I said, I want to get my ankle better and worry about that in the future."

Whatever Nix decides, it will be with his pro career in mind, he says.

"My ultimate goal is to play in the NFL, and so depending on that, obviously, that's got a lot to do with it," Nix continued. "Moving on in the future and then looking back, we'll just see what's going on, what has changed, and make a decision from there. It's too big of a decision to make in about a week or over the phone in an interview."

In three years with Auburn, under Gus Malzahn in 2019–20 and Bryan Harsin this season, Nix has completed 59.4-percent of his throws for a total of 7,251 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions, adding 859 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. 

Many of his 2021 per-game numbers, including 61-percent completions, 229.4 yards per game, and 7.1 yards per attempt, were all career highs.

