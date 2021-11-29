Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Washington Hires Kalen DeBoer as Next Football Coach

Author:

Two weeks after firing head coach Jimmy Lake following the coach's public shoving of a player on the sidelines, Washington has found its new head man.

The Huskies announced the hiring of Kalen DeBoer on Monday, luring the 47-year-old from Fresno State. The move was previously reported to be in the works by ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Adam Rittenberg.

DeBoer just completed his second season at Fresno State, leading the Bulldogs to a 9–3 record. The team went 3–3 in his first season during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Prior to his arrival in Fresno, DeBoer was the offensive coordinator at Indiana in 2019, and was previously an assistant at Fresno State, Eastern Michigan and Southern Illinois.

Before becoming an assistant coach at the FBS level, DeBoer was the head coach at Sioux Falls—his alma mater—in the NAIA, where he won three national championships.

SI Recommends

In Fresno State's second game this season, the Bulldogs nearly upset Washington's arch rival Oregon, losing 31–24 in a game where Fresno State led midway through the fourth quarter and outgained the Ducks on offense. Oregon beat Washington this season for the third straight year and has won 15 of the last 17 meetings.

Since winning the Pac-12 in 2018 and appearing in the Rose Bowl, Washington is 15–14 with a 10–12 record in conference play.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Washington athletics coverage, check out Husky Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

Marcell Ozuna with the Braves.
MLB

Braves' Ozuna Eligible to Return in 2022 After Domestic Violence Arrest

Ozuna will be eligible to play at the beginning of the 2022 season after being arrested in May over an alleged domestic dispute with his wife.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Podcasts

The Many Regrets of Week 12 | The MMQB

Week 12 of the NFL season was full of uneven action, ugly offense and unexplainable errors as teams look to survive the last third of the regular season.

Robert-Lewandowski-Ballon-Dor
Soccer

Messi to Lewandowski: 'You Deserve Your Ballon D'Or'

Lionel Messi won the seventh Ballon d'Or on Monday, but said runner-up Robert Lewandowski should have won last year and deserves a trophy of his own.

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Brent Venables points.
College Football

Former OU Stars Want Venables as Next Sooners Coach

Venables was the long time defensive coordinator under Bob Stoops.

Alexia-Putellas-Barcelona-Ballon-Dor
Soccer

Messi, Barcelona's Alexia Putellas Win Ballon D'Or Awards

Messi won the men's award for a record seventh time, while Putellas beat teammate Jenni Hermoso for the women's honors.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives with the ball around Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first quarter at Barclays Center
Podcasts

Open Floor: Suns Continue League Domination and Nuggets Get More Bad News

Huge Suns Vs. Warriors matchup, a Rip City report and painting the NBA playoff picture.

Max Scherzer with the Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB

Report: Max Scherzer, Mets Agree to Multiyear Deal

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is reportedly heading to the Mets in the biggest blockbuster deal of the offseason.

corey seager
MLB

Report: Rangers Agree to 10-Year Deal With SS Corey Seager

Texas continues its spending spree by adding Seager, a two-time All-Star and MVP of the 2020 World Series.