November 30, 2021
NCAAF
Report: LSU Giving Brian Kelly 10-Year Deal Worth 'North of $100 Million'

Author:

Brian Kelly is reportedly making the move from South Bend to Baton Rogue, and his new deal appears to be paying him handsomely in the process. 

Kelly will receive a 10-year deal worth "north of $100 million" from LSU, per The Athletic's Matt Fortuna and Brody Miller. The deal could make him the highest-paid coach in college football. 

Kelly, 60, joins LSU after posting a 92–32 record at Notre Dame over the last 12 seasons. He reached the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2020, and he tallied 11 wins in 2021. It's unclear whether Kelly will coach Notre Dame in its bowl game or a potential CFP appearance, but that seems somewhat unlikely given his reported apology to the team about the news of his departure leaking before he could tell his team firsthand.

LSU fired Ed Orgeron in October. Orgeron went 51–20 across six years with the Tigers, including a 15–0 season and a national title in 2019. 

