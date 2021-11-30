Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
NCAAF
Report: Brian Kelly Texts Apology to Notre Dame Players

Author:

Brian Kelly messaged Notre Dame's players on Monday night to confirm the news he is leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU, according to The Athletic's Matt Fortuna

Kelly reportedly reached a deal to become LSU's new head coach on Monday. He will receive a 10-year deal worth "north of $100 million" per Fortuna.

"Let me first apologize for the late night text and, more importantly, for not being able to share the news with you in person that I will be leaving Notre Dame," Kelly wrote. "Our program is elite because of your hard work and commitment and I know that will continue. I will share more in the morning when we meet."

Kelly posted a 92–32 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, reaching the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2020 and racking up more wins than any coach in school history. The Fighting Irish finished the 2021 regular season at 11–1 and are waiting to see if they'll receive another CFP berth, which would likely depend on at least two out of Alabama, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State losing in their conference championships.

LSU hired Kelly just over a month after it fired Ed Orgeron. The Tigers' former coach went 51–20 across six seasons at LSU, adding a national championship in 2019.

