November 30, 2021
Jim Harbaugh Makes Incredible Gesture to UM Staffers

Author:

Two days after scoring the biggest win of his Michigan career, head coach Jim Harbaugh decided to spread the wealth within the Wolverines athletic department—literally.

With Michigan's win over Ohio State clinching the Big Ten East title, Harbaugh secured himself a $500,000 bonus. During his weekly radio show appearance on "Inside Michigan Football," Harbaugh announced he and his wife, Sarah, would be distributing that money to Michigan athletic department staffers who had to take reduced wages during the pandemic.

“Sarah and I were talking about it last night and we decided any bonus money that I am to receive through this season will be redirected to reimburse U of M athletic department employees who have stayed while taking a voluntary or mandatory pay reduction during the last 18 months during the pandemic," Harbaugh said, per Michael Cohen of the Detroit Free Press.

Harbaugh, men's basketball coach Juwan Howard and athletic director Warde Manuel all took 10% pay cuts for the 2021 fiscal year, Cohen reports. Full-time staffers making $50,000 to $100,000 took 5% cuts, while those making $100,001 to $150,000 saw their wages decrease by 7.5%.

A Big Ten championship would net Harbaugh a bonus of $1 million, while a College Football Playoff berth would bring an additional $500,000. If Michigan wins the national championship, another $1 million bonus would be in store.

For more Michigan sports coverage, check out Wolverine Digest.

