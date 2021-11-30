LSU Officially Names Brian Kelly Next Head Coach

LSU officially named Brian Kelly its new head coach on Tuesday morning.

Kelly is the 34th coach in program history. He will receive a 10-year, $95 million contract plus incentives, per LSU.

“I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU Football,” Kelly said in a statement. “I am fully committed to recruiting, developing, and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships, and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud."

"Our potential is unlimited, and I cannot wait to call Baton Rouge home.”

Kelly, 60, posted a 92–32 record at Notre Dame over the last 12 seasons. He reached the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2020, and Notre Dame is still in the hunt for the CFP in 2021 after finishing 11–1.

It's unlikely Kelly will coach Notre Dame in either its bowl game or a potential CFP contest.

