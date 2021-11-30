Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
NCAAF
Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis: Ohio State is 'Not a Tough Team'

Michigan controlled the line-of-scrimmage on both sides of the ball in Saturday's 45–27 win over Ohio State.

The Wolverines held the Buckeyes to just 64 yards rushing on 30 carries, and they ran ragged all over Ryan Day's squad with 297 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis added some insult to injury on Monday when discussing the Buckeyes.

"They’re a finesse team, they’re not a tough team," Gattis said on the ‘Inside Michigan Football’ radio show on Learfield IMG. "And we knew that going into the game that we can out-physical them, we can out-tough and that was gonna be the key to the game, and that’s what we prepared for all year long."

"You saw earlier this year in the game they lost to Oregon, Oregon was the most physical team on the field. That’s the way they lost, and we committed to that recipe, and it paid off.”

It's hard to argue with Gattis's comments on Monday. But now with college football's biggest rivalry now in the rearview mirror, it's time for Gattis and Co. to take on their next assignment. Michigan will face Iowa in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, with a win likely sending the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan's matchup with Iowa is slated for 8 p.m. ET. 

