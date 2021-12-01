During his introductory press conference to LSU, Brian Kelly was directly asked if he would target Notre Dame's committed players as he begins to recruit players to Baton Rouge. The former Fighting Irish coach didn't say yes or no the first time around.

"The most important thing in recruiting is to take care of your base first," he said. "My focus will be on those who have made a decision to come to LSU. We'll be reaching out to those young men first and foremost."

When asked a second time, he stuck to his original answer about focusing on his base.

"No, I think what my comments would be relative to recruiting is first and foremost: Let's take care of our base," he said. "Let's recruit those young men that have already pledged themselves to Louisiana State University."

Although he made it clear his first priority is to focus on those who are already committed to the Tigers, Kelly did not say outright he would not look to flip recruits already committed to play in South Bend. It's not uncommon for coaches to flip their former program's players after leaving for another team.

New USC coach Lincoln Riley already flipped five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson. Nelson was committed to the Sooners but decommitted shortly after Riley's departure from Oklahoma,.

