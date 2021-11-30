When Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to take the USC job, one of the benefits many expected for the Trojans was a swift uptick in recruiting. One day after officially being introduced at his new school, Riley's impact on that front is already being felt.

Five-start quarterback Malachi Nelson, ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2023 by 247Sports, announced on Tuesday his commitment to USC, just two days after de-committing from Oklahoma.

Nelson, who just completed his junior season at Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School, threw for 2,690 yards and 39 touchdowns in 11 games.

Nelson's flip from the Sooners to the Trojans might just be the first in a trend. Nelson's high school teammate, five-star athlete Makai Lemon, also de-committed from Oklahoma after Riley took the USC job. Another 2023 wide receiver, DeAndre Moore Jr., is also an Oklahoma commit and plays at Los Alamitos.

Other recruits—like 2023 five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star 2023 running back Treyaun Webb—have de-committed from Oklahoma since Riley's departure.

