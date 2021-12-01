Brian Kelly Gave Honest Answer on Why He Left Notre Dame for LSU

On the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday, Brian Kelly was frank when giving a reason for his brusque departure for LSU.

When Patrick asked him what LSU could offer that Notre Dame couldn't give him anymore, Kelly said it was more about a new challenge than something Notre Dame couldn't do.

"It really didn't have anything to do with what Notre Dame couldn't give me as much as another opportunity, another challenge down in the SEC to play in arguably the best conference in the country," Kelly said.

"And the resources here are incredible. I just think another opportunity, one where you're gonna be challenged week in and week out amongst the best, and I was at that time in my career that I was looking for that new challenge."

Apart from competing in the SEC, Kelly also said that the opportunity in Baton Rouge is something that his family is looking forward to as well.

I'm really excited, my family's excited," Kelly said. "We hadn't been in this part of the country and we're looking forward to it. Our first day in Louisiana was yesterday and it's pretty exciting."



Kelly was announced as the new LSU coach on Tuesday with a 10-year, $95 million contract. That salary, along with the potential bonuses, makes him the highest-paid coach at a public university, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

