December 2, 2021
NCAAF
Report: Colorado State Fires Coach Steve Addazio After Two Seasons

Colorado State is firing coach Steve Addazio after two seasons with the program, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Chris Low.

Addazio coached just 16 games with the program, amassing a 4–12 record. 

The 62-year-old Addazio joined the program after serving as Boston College's coach from 2013–2019. He was fired by the Eagles less than two weeks before he took the CSU job. 

As Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reported at the time, others who were considered for the job included fellow former Urban Meyer assistants Kevin Wilson and Tony Alford. Meyer, a onetime Colorado State assistant, helped CSU with its search.

Addazio replaced Mike Bobo, who coached the program for five seasons. Colorado State had gone 4–8 in 2019, and Bobo left with a 12-game losing streak.

College Football Expert Picks for Championship Weekend
Notre Dame: The CFP's Unlikely Sympathetic Figure
Projections for Every Bowl Game
Why Playoff Expansion Was Stalled Again

