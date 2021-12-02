Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Former Notre Dame QB Joe Theismann on Marcus Freeman News: 'Great Choice'

Author:

It's not official yet, but Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger is reporting that Notre Dame is expected to offer defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman the head coaching job. 

Freeman, 35, was hired as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator before the start of the 2021 season. Before receiving that job, he was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Cincinnati. 

Former Notre Dame quarterback Joe Theismann shared his thoughts on the latest report linking Freeman to his alma mater's job opening. His reaction to the news was positive.  

“Congratulations to coach Freeman,” Theismann tweeted on Wednesday night. “Great choice by ND as their head coach.”

Though he's only been at Notre Dame for roughly 11 months, Freeman has already gained a lot of support from the community. 

Freeman isn't the only coach from this year's team who's expected to stay at Notre Dame. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees told his players on Wednesday that he's not going anywhere. According to Dellenger, he turned down an opportunity to join Kelly in South Bend.

Additionally, Notre Dame strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis, running backs coach Lance Taylor and tight ends coach John McNulty are expected to stay put, according to various reports.

For more news on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, head over to Irish Breakdown.

