College football's championship week is here, with 10 FBS title games set to be decided on Friday and Saturday before Sunday's College Football Playoff selection show.

For several teams, a spot in the Playoff is either on the line or potentially on the line. While No. 1 Georgia has all but locked up a spot regardless of whether it wins or loses the SEC, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati can all seemingly punch their ticket with a victory.

If one of them slips up, it could open up a spot to a team like No. 5 Oklahoma State, which plays No. 9 Baylor for the Big 12 title, or No. 6 Notre Dame, which is idle.

Elsewhere, Oregon looks for revenge on Utah, UTSA looks to win its first-ever C-USA title, Pitt and Wake Forest play for the ACC and more. Who will win all 10 championship matchups? SI's writers and editors' picks are below.

John Garcia: 135–74

Molly Geary: 135–74

Ross Dellenger: 127–82

Pat Forde: 121–88

Richard Johnson: 121–88

Championship game straight-up picks:

More College Football Coverage:

• Notre Dame: The CFP's Unlikely Sympathetic Figure

• Projections for Every Bowl Game

• Why Playoff Expansion Was Stalled Again