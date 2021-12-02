Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
NCAAB
The Ron Holland Blog: Hoopfest Dominance, Memphis and Tennessee State Visits, Nardo Wick and More

Holland said that his recent visits to Memphis and Tennessee State left lasting impressions.
Author:
Ron Holland has been one of the top players in the country, regardless of class, over the last year.

Summer 2021 was extremely productive and dominant for elite 2023 Duncanville (Texas) forward Ron Holland after leading Drive Nation (Texas) to the Peach Jam E16 title game and winning a gold medal with USA Basketball’s U16 team. That kind of clout has everyone from Texas to UCLA to Arkansas to Memphis, among many others all giving chase. Now, he’s agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up world, it’s Ron Holland back at you with another one from Sports Illustrated!

We just went 2-0 in the Thanksgiving Hoopfest and I’m feeling great about that.

We played California’s top two teams: Centennial and Sierra Canyon.

Sierra Canyon was missing some players, but they’re still a very good team so we had to go really hard and do what Duncanville does to get the win.

In the first game I didn’t feel like we played as a team and it showed. I felt like we gathered ourselves in the second game and everyone bought into their role. I feel like we really grew in those two games, which is always the goal.

We’re trying to make a statement this season, so we can put pressure on the state to let us play in GEICO Nationals! We all feel like with the national schedule we’re playing, if we can go undefeated it would just make our case stronger.

Ron Holland said he's still having fun with the recruitment as of now.

We’re just taking it game by game and not overlooking anyone.

My recruitment is going pretty steady!

I’m taking the process slow and having fun!

I would say I talk to Memphis, Oregon, Arkansas, Texas, UCLA and Kansas regularly; UCLA would be the most recent school to jump in with me.

I had really good visits to Memphis and Tennessee State recently.

Memphis really made me feel like I was at home and showed me that they really wanted me. They’ve really picked things up with me, just showing me that I’m a priority for them.

Tennessee State was another great visit.

My sister goes there and the biggest thing with them is I’d be able to go there and make history with it being a HBCU.

I felt like it was a really good visit.

Other than all the recruitment, school is going good; I think I’m sitting right around a 3.2 GPA right now and that’s something I’m proud of. By the end of the semester in December I should be at a 3.5.

I think my favorite subject would have to be Physics because it’s challenging, plus the stuff I learn I feel like I could use in the future.

I’m not really listening to anything new right now, mostly Durk and I’m waiting on Rod Wave to drop. That Nardo Wick “Who Want Smoke” is our anthem this season to get us ready for the games too.

OK, guys I’ve gotta get going, but, as always, I appreciate you reading and make sure to check back soon for my next blog.

Take care.

Don’t forget to follow Ron Holland:

Twitter: @ron2kholland

Instagram: _ronhoops

