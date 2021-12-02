Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Virginia Coach Bronco Mendenhall Abruptly Steps Down

Author:

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall stunned college football fans when the Cavaliers announced that he decided to step down following the team's bowl game. 

“It has been a privilege to have Bronco Mendenhall direct the Virginia football team over the past six seasons,” Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said in a statement. “He has done an exceptional job of not just transforming the program, but elevating the expectations for the program. He has established the necessary foundation to propel our football team upward. He is more than a football coach and the impact he has had on these young men will be a positive influence for the rest of their lives."

Williams and university president Jim Ryan did ask the 55-year-old to stay, Mendenhall said, but it was his choice to step down after "31 straight years of football." 

Mendenhall said, "My wife and I will have been married 25 years in March. All we've known together is the rhythm of football season. That's all my kids have known, and this January, all three will be gone. Holly and I are empty nesters."

He added that the chaos of the coaching carousel from this week gave "a sense of clarity to me that I need to step back from college football and reassess, renew, reframe and reinvent with my wife as a partner, our future and the next chapter of our lives." 

SI Recommends

This week Florida hired Louisiana's Billy Napier to replace Dan Mullen, Lincoln Riley shocked fans as he left Oklahoma for USC and Notre Dame's Brian Kelly abruptly departed for LSU

Mendenhall added that his wife was "a little stunned and shocked" by his decision, but he believes "a renewal and a pause and a reframing and a reinventing and a reconnecting is necessary to then become the very best person I can be moving forward." 

The 55-year-old has spent six seasons with Virginia, leading the program to a a 36–38 record (including a 6–6 record this season). This is the fifth consecutive time the Cavaliers will be bowl eligible under Mendenhall's watch. He led the Cavaliers to the 2019 ACC Coastal Division championship and their first New Year’s Six Bowl appearance in the 2019 Orange Bowl.

Mendenhall has been a head coach for 17 years, featuring a stint from 2005 to '15 at BYU, and has compiled a 135–81 head coaching record. 

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto.
Extra Mustard

Some Oklahoma Players Predict Brent Venables As Next Coach

The Sooners are currently searching for a long-term replacement.

muhammad-ali-legacy-2.jpg
Sportsperson

SI's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award Winner to Be Announced Dec. 8

Named for Ali in 2015, the award is presented to the athlete or former athlete who best embodies the ideals of sportsmanship, leadership and philanthropy.

Yunus Musah scores for Valencia
Soccer

U.S.'s Musah Has Goal, Assist in Copa Del Rey Win

Musah took full advantage of the talent gap between Valencia and sixth-tier Utrillas.

Austin Ekeler
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Austin Ekeler is poised for another huge week in a battle vs. the Bengals.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 800th career goal
Soccer

Ronaldo Scores 800th Career Goal for Club, Country

The Manchester United star tallied two goals in a 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Las Vegas Raiders Foster Moreau
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Tight Ends

With Darren Waller likely out, Foster Moreau climbs all the way into TE1 territory vs. the Football Team.

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does a backflip while celebrating his touchdown catch during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill will look to exploit the Broncos' defense in Week 13.

Tyler Herro poses with two basketballs.
Play
Sportsperson

Herro, Harris Among SI's Best Dressed Athlete of the Year Nominees

The annual Sports Illustrated Awards will take place on Dec. 7.