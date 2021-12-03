Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Miami Football's Athletic Director Search Reportedly a 'Mess'

Several candidates have said that Miami's search for its next athletic director has been a mess, according to Action Network HQ's Brett McMurphy.

McMurphy reported that more than 50 of the program's board of trustees and several donors are involved in the search. Multiple of the AD candidates told McMurphy it seems like "everyone is in charge, no one is in charge."

One person described the Hurricanes' situation to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger as a "complete s---show."

Miami parted ways with former athletic director Blake James on Nov. 15, two days after the Hurricanes suffered a 31–28 loss to Florida State. James spent 17 years with the program including eight as the athletics director.

As the university searches for a new athletic director, McMurphy said the program is also not fully sold on current Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz. He has recorded a 21–15 record in three seasons including a 7–5 mark this season

"They don’t know what they want to do with Manny [Diaz]. Half want him gone, half want him to stay," per McMurphy. 

Matt Zenitz of on3 Sports tweeted Tuesday that Diaz could end up keeping his job.

On Sunday, Diaz told 247Sports that he has been focused on his job, looking at it as a week-by-week mission.

"All I know is that, every week, we’ve been on a one-week mission,” Diaz said. “This week, the mission was to beat Duke. What I’m proud of is the guys in that locker room. I’m proud of how all in they are for this program. 

“It’s not the end. It’s the beginning. It’s about to get really, really good. They understand that. They know the mistakes we made this year. We all own it. But to look at the adversity that we’ve looked at in the eye every week and for these guys to never flinch and for week after week to bring it. They’re all in. They’re invested in the program and they play for each other with that hunger that we talk about that is going to last throughout this last this entire offseason.”

James, who became the Hurricanes athletic director in '13, played a role in Miami's process to hire Diaz. Diaz previously served as the defensive coordinator under former Hurricanes coach Mark Richt. Following Richt's decision to resign on Dec. 20, 2018, Miami made the decision to hire Diaz as head coach a few hours later. 

After parting ways with James, Miami president Julio Frenk released a letter stating he planned to get more involved with the state of athletics at the university.

Miami finished the season second in the ACC Coastal division behind Pitt. 

