December 3, 2021
NCAAF
Michigan to Honor Oxford High School Victims in Big Ten Championship Game

Author:

Editor’s Note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline

Michigan football announced on Thursday that it will wear patches honoring the victims of the recent Oxford High School shooting during the Big Ten championship game. 

"The shape is of Oxford's 'Block O', meant to honor all victims, survivors, and community members," the program tweeted. "The 'TM' and '42' pay tribute to football player Tate Myre. Tate, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling, whose lives were senselessly lost earlier this week, are represented by four blue hearts." 

A 15-year-old open fired at the school on Tuesday, killing the four high schoolers and injuring seven others. Authorities said a suspect is in custody. 

Myre, 16, was a junior running back/linebacker on the school's football team and most recently visited the University of Toledo, who hosted him at one of their games. A petition is calling for Oxford High to rename its football stadium after Myre. 

The petition reads, in part, "Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford High School but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School."

Baldwin, 17, was expected to graduate this year, and was already accepted to multiple colleges, her family told WDIV ClickOnDetroit. Her grandmother created a GoFundMe on behalf of Baldwin's parents, saying, "Today has been absolutely unbelievable for all involved. Im lost for words and no good at asking for help … however I’m reaching out to all of you … my friends, family and loved ones to help in anyway you can."

Shilling, 17, was a senior and co-captain of the school's bowling team. His uncle created a GoFundMe to help cover memorial expenses, stating that he died on Wednesday. 

"I cannot describe to you the grief that our family is feeling from this senseless and unimaginable tragedy," the GoFundMe reads, in part. "If you would like to make a donation, I can assure that the funds will be used to honor the memory of this wonderful young man that has been taken from us far too soon." 

St. Juliana, 14, was a member of the women's basketball team, who shared a tribute of her earlier this week. The team wrote on Twitter, "We will never forget your kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game. Since 6th grade camp you have stayed dedicated to Oxford Basketball, soaking in the game." 

