As reports continue to surface linking Oregon coach Mario Cristobal to Miami, it is evident that Cristobal's focus is solely on the Ducks after a 38–10 loss in the Pac-12 Championship game on Friday.

Oregon (10–3, 7–2 in Pac-12) entered Friday's game as the first team to make a third consecutive trip to the Pac-12 title game and came in 4–0 all-time in the championship game.

The Utes held the Ducks to 10 points and just 221 total yards. In the postgame news conference after Friday's loss, Cristobal addressed his future with the program with a vague response.

"Oregon is working on some stuff for me and that's what I have right now," Cristobal said. "And that’s the extent of that conversation."

The Hurricanes are reportedly pursuing Cristobal to become the next head coach. According to the Miami Herald, Miami remains optimistic about its chances of hiring Cristobal over the coming days.

Cristobal also addressed the Hurricanes' interest in him. Well, sort of.

“Do I expect people to come (after) me? I do. Happens every year," Cristobal said.

While Miami remains in pursuit, Oregon reportedly put together a deal close to $7 million per season to counter, per The Athletic's Manny Navarro.

More College Football Coverage: