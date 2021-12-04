Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Video: One Inch Decided the Big 12 Championship Game

Author:

The Baylor Bears are your 2021 Big 12 champions after holding on against Oklahoma State. In the end, just one inch decided the contest.

Baylor quickly built a 21–3 lead in the first half behind the stellar play of freshman quarterback Blake Shapen, who finished the contest 23-of-28 for 180 yards with three touchdowns. But the Cowboys played some incredible defense to claw their way back in the second half.

The story of the day was Baylor's defense. The Bears picked off Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders four times and mounted an unbelievable goal-line stand in the game's final seconds to help the team emerge victorious.

SI Recommends

Oklahoma State's final chance came with the score 21–16 facing fourth-and-goal with the ball on the 1-yard line and 30 seconds to play. Running back Dezmon Jackson leaped for the pylon but fell just inches short of scoring to give his team the lead.

Here's the play, which will likely haunt Oklahoma State fans for decades.

One final run up the middle gave Baylor the Big 12 title.

The result likely means that Oklahoma State, with an 11–2 record and no conference title, is out of the mix for the College Football Playoff. No matter who ends up with the final playoff spots, Championship Saturday started off with a bang.

YOU MAY LIKE

dick-vitale
Extra Mustard

Dick Vitale Expresses Disappointment in Riley, Kelly Moves

Dickie V was not happy with the powerhouse coaches.

Max Verstappen ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Racing

Hamilton Snags Pole as Verstappen Crashes in Q3

The Red Bull driver leads the World Championship, but Lewis Hamilton has cut the differential. Just eight points and two races lay between them and the title.

Notre-Dame-Fighting-Irish-fans-X159456_TK1_3202.jpg
College Football

Notre Dame Fans Excited By Baylor's Hot Start vs. Oklahoma State

Fighting Irish fans are happy that the Cowboys are losing.

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium.
College Football

Baylor Backup QB Blake Shapen Has Near-Perfect First Half

The redshirt freshman is making his case to be a potential permanent starter in the Big 12 Championship.

college-football-playoff
Play
College Football

Playoff Chair Comments on ND’s Chances After Freeman Hire

Selection committee chair Gary Barta made headlines this week for his comments on Notre Dame's coaching situation.

Adrian-Peterson
NFL

Report: Seahawks Activate Adrian Peterson Off Practice Squad

Peterson joined Seattle after he was released by the Titans last week.

lee-corso
Play
Extra Mustard

Lee Corso Picks Two Major Upsets for Championship Saturday

The College GameDay analyst shared his thoughts on Saturday's biggest games.

Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts against the Detroit Pistons in the first half at Staples Center.
NBA

LeBron Upset With NBA's Testing Process for COVID-19

The Lakers' star forward was "confused" and "angry" after a false positive forced him to miss a game.