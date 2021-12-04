Video: One Inch Decided the Big 12 Championship Game

The Baylor Bears are your 2021 Big 12 champions after holding on against Oklahoma State. In the end, just one inch decided the contest.

Baylor quickly built a 21–3 lead in the first half behind the stellar play of freshman quarterback Blake Shapen, who finished the contest 23-of-28 for 180 yards with three touchdowns. But the Cowboys played some incredible defense to claw their way back in the second half.

The story of the day was Baylor's defense. The Bears picked off Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders four times and mounted an unbelievable goal-line stand in the game's final seconds to help the team emerge victorious.

Oklahoma State's final chance came with the score 21–16 facing fourth-and-goal with the ball on the 1-yard line and 30 seconds to play. Running back Dezmon Jackson leaped for the pylon but fell just inches short of scoring to give his team the lead.

Here's the play, which will likely haunt Oklahoma State fans for decades.

One final run up the middle gave Baylor the Big 12 title.

The result likely means that Oklahoma State, with an 11–2 record and no conference title, is out of the mix for the College Football Playoff. No matter who ends up with the final playoff spots, Championship Saturday started off with a bang.