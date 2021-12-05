Cincinnati became the first team from a Group of 5 conference to make the College Football Playoff after being named to the sport's final four on Sunday.

Undefeated at 13–0, the No. 4 Bearcats will face No. 1 Alabama in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

"There's a lot of teams that have a very small percent chance of getting in to the four team playoff and we're happy to be one of them," coach Luke Fickell said.

"Nonetheless, it's us. And we're not carrying the flag for anybody but the UC Bearcats, our community, our campus, our university."

The Bearcats have scored 39.2 points per game this season and have averaged more than 425 yards per game on offense. They cemented their place in the Playoff on Saturday, when they defeated Houston 35–20 in the American Athletic Conference title game.

When news was released that the Bearcats had made the playoffs, the team was, unsurprisingly, euphoric.

More College Football Coverage:

•After Chaos Gives Way to Calm, There's Little to Debate About This Playoff Field

•Georgia's Narrative Resets After Another Loss to Bama

• Alabama's O-Line Came Up Huge vs. Georgia

• Dave Aranda's Meteoric Rise Hits a New Peak