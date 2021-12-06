Miami Announces Official Decision on Head Coach Manny Diaz

Miami has fired head football coach Manny Diaz, the university announced Monday.

Diaz, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach after the 2018 season, went 21–15 in three seasons at Miami. The Hurricanes finished second in the ACC Coastal division behind conference champion Pitt this season.

“We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the University,” Miami president Julio Frenk said in a statement. “We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward.”

The statement also said that "an announcement regarding new leadership for the football program will be forthcoming."

Per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal has agreed to terms to become Miami's next head coach and will make roughly $8 million a year.

Cristobal had a deadline of Monday at noon to accept an offer from Miami, as Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported on Sunday.

Jackson reported earlier on Monday that Miami assistants stopped recruiting on the road on their own accord as the university pursued Cristobal while Diaz was still coach.

All eyes now turn to Cristobal, who grew up in Miami and won two national titles as a player with the Hurricanes in 1989 and '91. He previously served as the tight ends and offensive line coach with Miami before taking the head coach position at FIU in 2007.

