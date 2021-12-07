Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Notre Dame Finalizes All 12 Games, Dates for 2022 Schedule

Author:

Marcus Freeman's first full schedule as Notre Dame head coach is set, the university announced Tuesday.

It will be a baptism by fire for the first-year coach with the Fighting Irish opening the season on the road against Freeman's alma mater in Ohio State on Sept. 3. It will be Notre Dame's first trip to Columbus since 1995.

Notre Dame will also have potentially perilous road trips to North Carolina and Lincoln Riley's USC while also hosting Clemson in the first week of November 

The university's annual Shamrock Series will take place at the Raiders' Allegiant Field in Las Vegas against BYU, which is currently ranked 13th in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Notre Dame will also play UNLV and Marshall for the first time in the school's history while an unlikely matchup with Cal will be the schools' first game in 55 years.

To complete the schedule Tuesday, the Irish confirmed dates against Syracuse and Boston College—the latter potentially against former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who announced his return for a fifth year Monday. 

"When I say that, the goal is to win," Freeman said in his introductory press conference Monday. "The goal is to win it all. The goal is to win the National Championship. That's the ultimate goal. But how you get there, it's going to take a process. 

"It's going to take enhancing whatever we've done to get to this point. It's going to take looking at every single thing we do as an organization and find a better way to do it."

For more news on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, head over to Irish Breakdown.

