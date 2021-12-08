Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Brent Venables Hires Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator to Coaching Staff

Author:

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables will hire Ole Miss offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby to become the Sooners' offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Chris Low

Per Low, Lebby is slated to earn about $2 million annually, which would make him one of college football's highest-paid coordinators. Lebby, who played football at Oklahoma, coached a high-powered Rebels offense that ranked fourth in yards (506.7) averaged per game in FBS while ranking in the top 25 in scoring offense (35.9) and pass offense (282.4) in FBS. 

Under Lebby's tenure, the Rebels offense has witnessed success behind the play of quarterback Matt Corral, who has thrown for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 68.4% of his passes. Ole Miss earned its first 10-win season in program history and secured a spot in the Sugar Bowl for the second time in seven years. 

SI Recommends

While Lebby served as the Rebels offensive coordinator, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was the lead play-caller for the Rebels' offense. Prior to Ole Miss, Lebby also gained experience as a secondary offensive coordinator at UCF under former Knights coach Josh Heupel in 19, helping to develop Dillon Gabriel. 

Lebby started his coaching career at Baylor from '08 to '16 under his father-in-law and former Bears coach Art Briles. Baylor did not keep Lebby after Briles and his staff were let go in '16. From there, he went to join Heupel with the Knights. 

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Justin Fields vs. the Ravens.
NFL

Bears to Start Justin Fields vs. Packers

The team's rookie quarterback is set to make his ninth start this Sunday.

montez-sweat-washington-football-team
NFL

Montez Sweat Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out vs. Cowboys

The Washington Football Team will be without a key piece against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

pele
Soccer

Pelé Back in Hospital for Colon Treatment

The 81-year-old Brazilian great is “stable and expected to be released on the next few days."

Luka Doncic vs. the Nets.
NBA

Luka Admits to Conditioning Issue: 'I've Just Got to Get Back on Track'

He is averaging 25.5 points per game on 44.4% shooting from the field, both his lowest mark since his rookie season.

Alvin Kamara runs the ball for the Saints.
NFL

Report: Alvin Kamara Expected to Play vs. Jets Sunday

Kamara, one of the NFL's best offensive weapons, has been out since Week 9.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) dives across the goal line to score a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) in the fourth quarter. during their football game Sunday, November 21, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. The Vikings scored a two point conversion on the next play.
Play
Betting

Week 14 Thursday Night Football Player Props: Steelers at Vikings

Analyzing the player props to target when the Steelers visit the Vikings this Thursday night.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) celebrates a basket in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA

Fake Trade Ideas: Can the Warriors Land Domantas Sabonis?

The Pacers are reportedly headed for a significant rebuild. Here are a few deals Indiana should consider.

belichick-parcells
Play
Extra Mustard

Bill Belichick Postgame Quote Had Major Throwback Vibes

He gave us a little Bill Parcells after the Patriots beat the Bills.