Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables will hire Ole Miss offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby to become the Sooners' offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Per Low, Lebby is slated to earn about $2 million annually, which would make him one of college football's highest-paid coordinators. Lebby, who played football at Oklahoma, coached a high-powered Rebels offense that ranked fourth in yards (506.7) averaged per game in FBS while ranking in the top 25 in scoring offense (35.9) and pass offense (282.4) in FBS.

Under Lebby's tenure, the Rebels offense has witnessed success behind the play of quarterback Matt Corral, who has thrown for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 68.4% of his passes. Ole Miss earned its first 10-win season in program history and secured a spot in the Sugar Bowl for the second time in seven years.

While Lebby served as the Rebels offensive coordinator, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was the lead play-caller for the Rebels' offense. Prior to Ole Miss, Lebby also gained experience as a secondary offensive coordinator at UCF under former Knights coach Josh Heupel in 19, helping to develop Dillon Gabriel.

Lebby started his coaching career at Baylor from '08 to '16 under his father-in-law and former Bears coach Art Briles. Baylor did not keep Lebby after Briles and his staff were let go in '16. From there, he went to join Heupel with the Knights.

