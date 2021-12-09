Former Browns coach Hue Jackson Jackson has emerged as Grambling State's top choice for its head coaching vacancy, according to FootballScoop,

It's also being reported that talks between Grambling State officials and Jackson have intensified this week.

As for when an official announcement might be made, NBC 6 Sports is reporting that Jackson will be introduced as the program's next coach on Friday.

Jackson is currently the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State. His most notable coaching stint was in Cleveland from 2016 to 2018.

Grambling State relieved Broderick Fobbs of his coaching duties in November. Fobbs finished his time there with a 54-32 record.

Jackson is known for his time in the NFL, but he has plenty of coaching experience at the collegiate level.

Before making his way over to the NFL, Jackson was USC's offensive coordinator from 1997 to 2000. He was also Arizona State's running backs coach, Cal's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Cal State Fullerton's special teams coach.

