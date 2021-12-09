Earlier this year, it was announced that Oklahoma will join the SEC for the 2025 season and beyond. Oklahoma's departure from the Big 12 is expected to have an impact on the Bedlam Series with Oklahoma State.

On Thursday, Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg discussed the future of the Bedlam rivalry while at the Intercollegiate Athletics Forum in Las Vegas.

Weiberg hopes the Bedlam Series can continue in all sports except football. There are some issues that need to be resolved as far as the teams' future football schedules are concerned.

"I’m not saying we would never play them, but logistics need to be worked out," Weiberg said of the football series, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. "There are a lot of unanswered questions."

Oklahoma has dominated the Bedlam Series, owning a 90-19-7 record against Oklahoma State. However, the Cowboys were victorious in their most recent showdown with the Sooners.

Oklahoma State punched its ticket to the Big 12 championship game with its win over Oklahoma on Nov. 27, though a loss to Baylor the following week knocked the team from College Football Playoff consideration.

For now, the Oklahoma–Oklahoma State rivalry's future past the 2024 season is unknown.

