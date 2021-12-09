SI99 Top 10 NBA Player Comps

On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated All-American unveiled the SI99, a ranking of the top basketball prospects from the high school class of 2022 in the country.

The 99 seniors, in addition to five underclassmen, who made the cut earn the distinction of being named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Today we zero in on the top 10 prospects in the SI99 as SI director of basketball recruiting Jason Jordan and SB Live VP of basketball Dan Dickau, a former All-American at Gonzaga and NBA point guard, break down NBA player comps from the past and present.

1. C Dereck Lively / West Chester, Penn. (Westtown School) – Duke

NBA player comp: Tyson Chandler/Anthony Davis

2. SG Amari Bailey / Chatsworth, Calif. (Sierra Canyon) – UCLA

NBA player comp: Harold Miner

3. SG Nick Smith Jr. / Little Rock, Ark. (North Little Rock) – Arkansas

NBA player comp: CJ McCollum

4. SG Dariq Whitehead / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Duke

NBA player comp: Tim Thomas

5. PG Cason Wallace / Richardson, Texas (Richardson) – Kentucky

NBA player comp: Davion Mitchell

6. C Kyle Filipowski / Wilbraham, Mass. (Wilbraham and Monson Academy) – Duke

NBA player comp: Domantas Sabonis

7. SG MJ Rice / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – Kansas

NBA player comp: Corey Maggette

8. F Yohan Traore / Glendale, Ariz. (Dream City Christian) – Undecided

NBA player comp: Amar'e Stoudemire

9. PG Keyonte George / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Baylor

NBA player comp: D’Angelo Russell

10. C Vincent Iwuchukwu / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – USC

NBA player comp: Deandre Ayton