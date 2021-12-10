Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has had better weeks than this one.

On Friday, highly-touted cornerback Daylen Everette became the third prospect rated four-stars or better to walk back a commitment to the Tigers in the last five days. Everette joined safety Keon Sabb (Monday) and edge Jihaad Campbell (Thursday) with his announcement; all three were high school teammates at IMG Academy.

“I want to thank the whole Clemson staff for everything they've done for my family and I,” Everette posted. “I am very grateful for Coach Swinney, Coach Reed and the rest of the Clemson staff for believing in my talents and providing me with an opportunity to play football at the next level.”

Everette's decision to join the mass recruiting exodus comes in the wake of former defensive coordinator Brent Venables' departure. Venables, who signed as Oklahoma's newest head coach on Sunday, marshalled the Tigers' defense to just 15.0 points allowed per game this season, second only to Georgia.

“I was having a lot of uncertainty about Clemson and kind of having some second thoughts,” Everette said, according to 247Sports' Andrew Ivins. “So, I thought it would be a good idea to take a look at my options.”

Prior to his commitment in July, Everette was a hot commodity. Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and North Carolina were among the programs vying for the cornerback, who could announce his new school as soon as Wednesday when the Early Signing Period opens.

The move leaves Clemson with just 12 recruits for the class of 2022, with only four exclusively defensive players among them.

