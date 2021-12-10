Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cornerback Daylen Everette Follows IMG Academy Teammates, Decommits from Clemson

Author:

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has had better weeks than this one.

On Friday, highly-touted cornerback Daylen Everette became the third prospect rated four-stars or better to walk back a commitment to the Tigers in the last five days. Everette joined safety Keon Sabb (Monday) and edge Jihaad Campbell (Thursday) with his announcement; all three were high school teammates at IMG Academy.

“I want to thank the whole Clemson staff for everything they've done for my family and I,” Everette posted. “I am very grateful for Coach Swinney, Coach Reed and the rest of the Clemson staff for believing in my talents and providing me with an opportunity to play football at the next level.”

Everette's decision to join the mass recruiting exodus comes in the wake of former defensive coordinator Brent Venables' departure. Venables, who signed as Oklahoma's newest head coach on Sunday, marshalled the Tigers' defense to just 15.0 points allowed per game this season, second only to Georgia.

SI Recommends

“I was having a lot of uncertainty about Clemson and kind of having some second thoughts,” Everette said, according to 247Sports' Andrew Ivins. “So, I thought it would be a good idea to take a look at my options.”

Prior to his commitment in July, Everette was a hot commodity. Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and North Carolina were among the programs vying for the cornerback, who could announce his new school as soon as Wednesday when the Early Signing Period opens.

The move leaves Clemson with just 12 recruits for the class of 2022, with only four exclusively defensive players among them. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Clemson Tigers, head over to All Clemson.

YOU MAY LIKE

Hue Jackson coaches with the Browns.
College Football

Former NFL Coach Hue Jackson Lands Grambling State Job

The former Browns and Raiders coach made his return to college football this season.

Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) scrambles against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at NRG Stadium. Indianapolis Colts won 31 to 0.
NFL

Texans Announce New Starting QB for the Rest Of the Season

Veteran Tyrod Taylor has been benched and rookie Davis Mills will take the reins.

Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena.
College Basketball

Auburn Men's Basketball Faces Sanctions From 2017 FBI Probe

The investigation was into corruption in college basketball and centered on Chuck Person accepting bribes in exchange for steering players their way.

kyndall-campbell-introducing
Play
Golf

16-Year-Old Golfer Kyndall Campbell Is Driving Her Sport on a New Course

The young Black golfer hopes she can change the face of the traditional 'dad' sport and encourage more women of color to play competitively.

cole-beasley
Play
Betting

NFL Player Props and Odds for Week 14

Cole Beasley, Marvin Jones Jr. and Courtand Sutton among those set to exceed their game totals set by SI Sportsbook.

Oct 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during game six of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field.
MLB

Is Mookie Betts Already a Hall of Famer?

Kenny Pickett fakes a slide before running for a Pitt touchdown vs. Wake Forest in ACC Championship.
College Football

NCAA Official Explains Fake Slide Rule Change

The move the Pitt QB pulled in the ACC Championship was almost instantly banned.

Davante Adams with the Packers.
Play
Fantasy

Week 14 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams and the Packers win the AFC North with a win vs. the Bears and a Vikings loss.