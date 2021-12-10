Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Georgia Tech Snaps UConn's 240 Consecutive Win Streak Against Unranked Teams

Author:

Connecticut (5–2) entered its game on Thursday with 240 consecutive victories all-time against unranked opponents. Without its star Paige Bueckers—who is dealing with a tibial plateau fracture—the Yellow Jackets (6–2) broke the Huskies' streak in a  57–44 win.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets earned their first win against the Huskies as UConn came into the game with a 2–0 record all-time against Georgia Tech. Prior to Thursday's win, the two teams last played against each other in 2010.

The Huskies had not scored less than 45 points in a game since February 2006 when UConn scored 42 against Rutgers. 

At one point, UConn recorded 11 consecutive missed field goals until Evina Westbrook scored one for the Huskies with 1:18 left in the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets went on a 16–1 run in the final period.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led Georgia Tech in points with 15, three assists and three rebounds. Two other Yellow Jacket players finished in double figures that include Eylia Love (10 points) and Nerea Hermosa with 13 points.

UConn returns to action on Saturday against UCLA while Georgia Tech will face Furman on Sunday.

