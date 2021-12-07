UConn star Paige Bueckers is expected to miss between six to eight weeks after an MRI revealed a tibial plateau fracture, the team announced Tuesday.

Bueckers collapsed to the floor with less than a minute to play in Sunday's 73–54 win over Notre Dame as she dribbled the ball up the court.

Following the non-contact injury, she had to be carried to the bench by two teammates.

"Obviously, we're all extremely disappointed for Paige and that she suffered this injury," coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement Tuesday. "It would be really hard to describe how much basketball means to Paige and how much her teammates mean to her. Not being able to do the thing that she loves to do, to be there for her teammates, is really difficult for her. We've had players get injured in the past and my philosophy here is, I'm not interested in how fast we can get someone back; I'm interested in what's best for them long term.

"Every decision made will prioritize what's best for Paige and her career. Everyone involved with this program will be there to support Paige through her healing process.

Bueckers was selected as a unanimous preseason AP All-American heading into her second season with the Huskies. Last year, she became the first freshman to win the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy, and she also was named the Associated Press Player of the Year.

Prior to sustaining the injury on Sunday, Bueckers had scored 22 points and recorded four rebounds and four assists.

“You immediately put yourself in that kid's shoes,” coach Geno Auriemma said Sunday. “That's the part that really hits you in the pit of your stomach. Initial report is that she might have hyperextended it, but I think the first thing that goes through your mind is the worst thing.”

She is averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.

Despite the win, UConn (5–1) dropped to No. 3 in the latest AP poll, which was released Monday.

More College Basketball Coverage: