Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson were all named Heisman finalists Monday night.

Young seemingly established himself as the favorite in the discussion after an epic performance in the SEC title game where Alabama defeated a previously unbeaten Georgia squad. He tallied 421 passing yards and four total touchdowns in the win and has 4,322 passing yards with 43 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and three rushing touchdowns on the season.

Stroud has thrown for 3,862 yards, 38 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2021. The Buckeyes have the No. 1 offense in the country in yards per game (551.4) thanks to his leadership on the field.

Pickett has thrown for 4,319 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions, along with five rushing touchdowns. The senior is the first Heisman finalists from Pitt since Larry Fitzgerald in 2003. The only person to win the Heisman from Pitt is Tony Dorsett back in 1976.

Hutchinson has been a game-wrecker all season for the Big Ten champion Wolverines. He has 14 sacks on the season along with two forced fumbles. He's also registered 33 tackles and three pass deflections in an incredible year.

The Heisman winner will be announced Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

More College Football