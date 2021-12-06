Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Aidan Hutchinson, Kenny Pickett

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Aidan Hutchinson, Kenny Pickett Named Heisman Finalists

Author:

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson were all named Heisman finalists Monday night.

Young seemingly established himself as the favorite in the discussion after an epic performance in the SEC title game where Alabama defeated a previously unbeaten Georgia squad. He tallied 421 passing yards and four total touchdowns in the win and has 4,322 passing yards with 43 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and three rushing touchdowns on the season. 

Stroud has thrown for 3,862 yards, 38 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2021. The Buckeyes have the No. 1 offense in the country in yards per game (551.4) thanks to his leadership on the field. 

SI Recommends

Pickett has thrown for 4,319 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions, along with five rushing touchdowns. The senior is the first Heisman finalists from Pitt since Larry Fitzgerald in 2003. The only person to win the Heisman from Pitt is Tony Dorsett back in 1976. 

Hutchinson has been a game-wrecker all season for the Big Ten champion Wolverines. He has 14 sacks on the season along with two forced fumbles. He's also registered 33 tackles and three pass deflections in an incredible year.

The Heisman winner will be announced Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

More College Football

YOU MAY LIKE

keenan-allen-chargers-contract-extension.jpg
NFL

Report: Chargers Place Keenan Allen on COVID-19 list

Justin Herbert will be without his top option for a Week 14 matchup against the Giants.

Deuce Hogan with the Hawkeyes.
College Football

Iowa QB Announces Transfer, Mother Suggests the Reason Why

He didn't appear in a single game after two seasons, but that may not be the only reason he left.

jared-goff-tua-tagovailoa-brandon-staley-maqb
NFL

MAQB: Jared Goff Deserves to Feel Good After First Lions Win

The Detroit QB details how the last 11 months has impacted his outlook on the game. Plus, another tough injury in Baltimore, Tua and the Dolphins are on the rise and more.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball
Play
Sportsperson

Categories and Nominees for This Year's SI Awards

Let's take a look at the categories and nominees for this year's show.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws as Los Angeles Rams middle linebacker Micah Kiser (59) moves in during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Report: Jones Likely Out vs. Chargers With Neck Injury

Jake Fromm could start under center for New York in Week 14 after signing with the team just last Wednesday.

stetson
College Football

Kirby Smart Asked If He Considered Pulling Stetson Bennett

Bennett threw for 340 yards on 29-for-48 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions against Alabama.

Manny Diaz with the Hurricanes.
College Football

Manny Diaz 'Disappointed' After Monday Firing

Diaz was fired Monday morning and shortly after Miami announced Mario Cristobal as the team's new coach.

sblive-si-power25-16x9-1-1
College Basketball

Week 3: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

IMG Academy takes over the top spot in the Power 25 after knocking off Montverde Academy in a thriller.