You would expect that a fake punt conversion is meticulously planned, with every player involved in the critical play aware of their role. Apparently, that was not the case during Army-Navy.

The Midshipmen were fourth-and-one on its own 34 early in the fourth quarter, and opted for a fake punt. Linebacker Diego Fagot took a direct snap, managed to avoid a tackle and gained four yards. It marked Fagot's first career carry, and the move led to Navy getting a game winning field goal.

However, the linebacker had no idea the ball was coming his way.

"The snapper just snapped it to me. I wasn't expecting it," Fagot said. "I didn't know it was coming honestly. Honestly, I tribute that to God. I just reacted and I played football. I don't know what else to say."

It's unknown whether it was called and Fagot did not hear it or if it was a gut reaction in the moment. Either way, it's a moment he'll likely never forget as Navy upset Army, 17–14, thanks to his play.

