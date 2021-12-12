Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Navy's Diego Fagot Had No Idea the Ball Was Coming His Way on Game-Deciding Play

Author:

You would expect that a fake punt conversion is meticulously planned, with every player involved in the critical play aware of their role. Apparently, that was not the case during Army-Navy. 

The Midshipmen were fourth-and-one on its own 34 early in the fourth quarter, and opted for a fake punt. Linebacker Diego Fagot took a direct snap, managed to avoid a tackle and gained four yards. It marked Fagot's first career carry, and the move led to Navy getting a game winning field goal. 

However, the linebacker had no idea the ball was coming his way. 

SI Recommends

"The snapper just snapped it to me. I wasn't expecting it," Fagot said. "I didn't know it was coming honestly. Honestly, I tribute that to God. I just reacted and I played football. I don't know what else to say." 

It's unknown whether it was called and Fagot did not hear it or if it was a gut reaction in the moment. Either way, it's a moment he'll likely never forget as Navy upset Army, 17–14, thanks to his play.  

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 7, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to defensive coordinator Dan Lanning against the LSU Tigers in the third quarter in the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football

Kirby Smart Reveals in Statement Lanning Will Stay for CFP

The defensive coordinator has secured his first head coaching job out west.

MLS-Cup-Castellanos
Soccer

NYCFC Withstands Dramatic Timbers Equalizer to Win First MLS Cup

Portland forward Felipe Mora scored the latest-recorded goal in regulation in MLS Cup final history, but NYCFC claimed the title in penalty kicks.

Paige Bueckers is helped off the floor.
Play
College Basketball

Paige Bueckers Considers Knee Surgery After Recent Injury

Bueckers could be out for more than six to eight weeks if she elects to have surgery.

Jesus-Medina-NYCFC-MLS-Cup
Soccer

NYCFC Player Hit By Fan-Thrown Object in MLS Cup Final

A fan was ejected and banned from Providence Park after throwing an object at NYCFC's Jesús Medina.

Dan Lanning, Georgia defensive coordinator,
College Football

Report: Oregon to Hire UGA's Dan Lanning

The Ducks are set to tab the 35-year-old to his first head coaching job.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson
NBA

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Suffers Setback in Rehab of Right Foot

The Pelicans star is still experiencing soreness in his surgically-repaired right foot.

Former Georgetown coach John Thompson
College Basketball

Georgetown Renames Basketball Court After John Thompson Jr.

Thompson began coaching at the university in 1972 and won nearly 600 games in his storied career.

Barcelona-Camp-Nou-Stadium-View
Soccer

Former Barça Youth Coach Investigated for Sexual Abuse

Over 60 former students of Albert Benaiges have accused the former Barcelona coach of abuse while he was teaching at a local public school.