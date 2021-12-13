Week 4: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated.

Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Find the complete breakdown of the latest Power 25 national boys basketball rankings here.

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (6-1)

2. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (11-0)

3. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (9-1)

4. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (7-2)

5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (9-1)

6. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) (8-1)

7. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (0-0)

8. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (12-0)

9. Richardson (Richardson, Tex.) (11-1)

10. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (5-1)

11. Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.) (13-0)

12. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.) (6-1)

13. St. Frances (Baltimore, Md.) (11-1)

14. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (9-1)

15. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (0-0)

16. Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) (4-1)

17. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) (9-0)

18. Westtown School (Bellefonte, Penn.) (6-1)

19. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) (6-5)

20. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (4-0)

21. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (6-0)

22. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (6-1)

23. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) (4-0)

24. Gonzaga College (Washington D.C.) (5-0)

25. Newton (Covington, Ga.) (9-0)

Who qualifies for the Power 25?

In order to qualify, programs must be either affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or recognized by the association and allowed to play member high schools in its home state.